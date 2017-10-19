Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)
ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
719.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.50 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs733.25
Open
Rs733.00
Day's High
Rs733.00
Day's Low
Rs712.55
Volume
157,938
Avg. Vol
1,346,561
52-wk High
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajan Nanda
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sunil Saksena
|Chief Executive Officer, Escorts Construction Equipment
|
Sambandam Sridhar
|51
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer - Escorts Agri Machinery
|
Ishan Mehta
|57
|2011
|Executive Vice President - HR and ER
|
Ajay Sharma
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary