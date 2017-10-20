Edition:
ESI Group SA (ESIG.PA)

ESIG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

37.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.50 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
€37.10
Open
€37.10
Day's High
€37.60
Day's Low
€37.00
Volume
2,714
Avg. Vol
8,608
52-wk High
€62.30
52-wk Low
€37.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alain de Rouvray

72 1991 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive Committee

Vincent Chaillou

66 Member of the Group Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Edition Operations, Director, Acting Executive Vice President-Product Operations

Christopher Saint John

2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Edition Operations, Member of the Executive Board

Laurent Bastian

48 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Executive Committee

Peter Schmitt

2015 Executive Vice President Sales and Operational Marketing, Member of the Group Executive Committee
ESI Group SA News

