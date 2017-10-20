Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)
ESNT.L on London Stock Exchange
502.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
502.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-10.50 (-2.05%)
-10.50 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
513.00
513.00
Open
511.00
511.00
Day's High
516.00
516.00
Day's Low
496.40
496.40
Volume
984,451
984,451
Avg. Vol
429,547
429,547
52-wk High
588.50
588.50
52-wk Low
366.70
366.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Lester
|66
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Forman
|2017
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Stefan Schellinger
|2015
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Hugh Ross
|2014
|Managing Director, Europe
|
Brett York
|2014
|President, Americas