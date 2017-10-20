Edition:
Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)

ESNT.L on London Stock Exchange

502.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-10.50 (-2.05%)
Prev Close
513.00
Open
511.00
Day's High
516.00
Day's Low
496.40
Volume
984,451
Avg. Vol
429,547
52-wk High
588.50
52-wk Low
366.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Lester

66 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Paul Forman

2017 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Stefan Schellinger

2015 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Hugh Ross

2014 Managing Director, Europe

Brett York

2014 President, Americas
