Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)
ESP.L on London Stock Exchange
98.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.25 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
97.75
Open
98.75
Day's High
98.75
Day's Low
97.00
Volume
865,009
Avg. Vol
1,234,167
52-wk High
116.42
52-wk Low
97.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Brenda Dean
|72
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman
|
Paul Hadaway
|53
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Lynne Fennah
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Timothy Attlee
|52
|Chief Investment Officer
|
Stephen Alston
|51
|Non-Executive Director