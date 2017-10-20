Edition:
Essilor International SA (ESSI.PA)

ESSI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

101.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.45 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
€101.50
Open
€101.55
Day's High
€101.85
Day's Low
€100.90
Volume
778,204
Avg. Vol
554,448
52-wk High
€122.15
52-wk Low
€93.41

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hubert Sagnieres

62 2012 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee

Laurent Vacherot

57 2010 President, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive committee

Geraldine Picaud

Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Jean Carrier-Guillomet

2014 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Paul du Saillant

54 2010 Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Committee
Essilor International SA News

