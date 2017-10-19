Essel Propack Ltd (ESSL.NS)
ESSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
269.95INR
19 Oct 2017
269.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.30 (-1.21%)
Rs-3.30 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs273.25
Rs273.25
Open
Rs275.00
Rs275.00
Day's High
Rs275.00
Rs275.00
Day's Low
Rs269.00
Rs269.00
Volume
5,067
5,067
Avg. Vol
68,394
68,394
52-wk High
Rs285.90
Rs285.90
52-wk Low
Rs216.25
Rs216.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Cherian Thomas
|2013
|Whole Time Director, Chief Executive Officer
|
Ashok Goel
|2003
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
M. Ramasamy
|2013
|President - International Business, Director - Technology & Supply Chain (Global)
|
Prakash Dharmani
|2013
|Chief Information Officer, Global
|
Suresh Savaliya
|2015
|Head Legal, Company Secretary, Compliance Officer, Secretary