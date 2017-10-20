Edition:
Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA)

ESTC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

30.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.10 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.85
Open
R$ 30.62
Day's High
R$ 31.06
Day's Low
R$ 30.40
Volume
2,698,500
Avg. Vol
4,356,371
52-wk High
R$ 33.90
52-wk Low
R$ 14.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joao Cox

54 2016 Chairman of the Board

Pedro Thompson Landeira de Oliveira

33 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Investor Relations

Mauricio Luis Luchetti

58 2016 Independent Vice Chairman

Leonardo Moretzsohn de Andrade

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Alberto De Senna Santos

2017 Vice President - Legal and Compliance
Estacio Participacoes SA News

