esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)
ESUR.L on London Stock Exchange
274.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
274.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.10 (+0.40%)
1.10 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
273.50
273.50
Open
272.40
272.40
Day's High
275.00
275.00
Day's Low
272.40
272.40
Volume
208,442
208,442
Avg. Vol
726,193
726,193
52-wk High
308.80
308.80
52-wk Low
183.10
183.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Wood
|2012
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stuart Vann
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Shirley Garrood
|56
|2015
|Senior Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Darren Ogden
|2012
|Chief Finance Officer, Executive Director
|
David Pitt
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
