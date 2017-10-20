Edition:
Eutelsat Communications SA (ETL.PA)

ETL.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.13EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.22 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
€22.91
Open
€22.98
Day's High
€23.21
Day's Low
€22.92
Volume
346,943
Avg. Vol
535,849
52-wk High
€25.36
52-wk Low
€15.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michel de Rosen

66 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Rodolphe Belmer

47 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

John Birt

72 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Michel Azibert

61 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Commercial & Development Officer, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee

Sandrine Teran

2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
Eutelsat Communications SA News

