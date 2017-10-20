Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)
EURA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
77.59EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.30 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
€77.29
Open
€77.29
Day's High
€77.75
Day's Low
€77.10
Volume
78,489
Avg. Vol
227,322
52-wk High
€79.05
52-wk Low
€47.63
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michel David-Weill
|84
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Patrick Sayer
|59
|2002
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Bruno Roger
|84
|Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Virginie Morgon
|47
|2013
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Jean Laurent
|73
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
