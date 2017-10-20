Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)
EVKn.DE on Xetra
29.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Werner Mueller
|70
|2012
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christian Kullmann
|48
|2017
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Edeltraud Glaenzer
|61
|2016
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Harald Schwager
|56
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Ute Wolf
|49
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- BRIEF-Evonik plant in Texas resumes full operations
- BRIEF-Evonik temporarily shuts down Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm
- BRIEF-Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines
- BRIEF-Evonik closes acquisition of silica business from J.M. Huber
- EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)