EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)
EVRE.L on London Stock Exchange
327.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
327.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
10.70 (+3.38%)
10.70 (+3.38%)
Prev Close
316.40
316.40
Open
319.10
319.10
Day's High
330.50
330.50
Day's Low
316.60
316.60
Volume
5,023,940
5,023,940
Avg. Vol
2,806,845
2,806,845
52-wk High
339.74
339.74
52-wk Low
169.80
169.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexander Abramov
|58
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Alexander Frolov
|53
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Nikolay Ivanov
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Aleksey Ivanov
|42
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Commerce and Business Development
|
Leonid Kachur
|56
|1993
|Senior Vice President - Business Support and Interregional Relations
- Russia's Evraz could mitigate impact of U.S. steel import tariffs: CFO
- UPDATE 2-Evraz doubles H1 profit, to pay first dividend since 2014
- UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected
- Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion
- Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion