Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)
EXHO.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
104.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.70 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
€105.00
Open
€105.45
Day's High
€105.60
Day's Low
€104.00
Volume
231,953
Avg. Vol
276,321
52-wk High
€123.60
52-wk Low
€96.02
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sophie Bellon
|55
|2016
|Chairwoman of the Board
|
Michel Landel
|65
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Denis Machuel
|2017
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Pierre Henry
|64
|2015
|Group Executive Committee Vice President Chairman Benefits and Rewards Services Chief Executive Officer Sports and Leisure, On-site Services
|
Marc Rolland
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
