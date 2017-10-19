Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)
EXID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
207.25INR
19 Oct 2017
207.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-0.69%)
Rs-1.45 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs208.70
Rs208.70
Open
Rs209.90
Rs209.90
Day's High
Rs209.90
Rs209.90
Day's Low
Rs205.20
Rs205.20
Volume
399,498
399,498
Avg. Vol
1,939,281
1,939,281
52-wk High
Rs250.00
Rs250.00
52-wk Low
Rs168.45
Rs168.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bharat Shah
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Gautam Chatterjee
|66
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Rajan Raheja
|61
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
A. Mukherjee
|2007
|Director - Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jitendra Kumar
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary