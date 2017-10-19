Edition:
Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)

EXID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

207.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.45 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs208.70
Open
Rs209.90
Day's High
Rs209.90
Day's Low
Rs205.20
Volume
399,498
Avg. Vol
1,939,281
52-wk High
Rs250.00
52-wk Low
Rs168.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bharat Shah

2016 Chairman of the Board

Gautam Chatterjee

66 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Rajan Raheja

61 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

A. Mukherjee

2007 Director - Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Jitendra Kumar

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Exide Industries Ltd News