Experian PLC (EXPN.L)
EXPN.L on London Stock Exchange
1,566.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Robert
|57
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Brian Cassin
|48
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
George Rose
|65
|2014
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Lloyd Pitchford
|45
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Kerry Williams
|54
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
- Experian Q1 revenue rises 6 pct as North America shines
- BRIEF-Experian reports 6 pct growth in Q1 total revenue constant currency
- BRIEF-Experian names Mike Rogers as chairman designate of remuneration committee
- FTSE climbs for fourth straight week, shrugging off Trump slump
- Britain's FTSE recovers, set for fourth straight week of gains