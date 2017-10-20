Edition:
Experian PLC (EXPN.L)

EXPN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,566.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
1,562.00
Open
1,569.00
Day's High
1,574.00
Day's Low
1,561.00
Volume
1,613,395
Avg. Vol
2,371,575
52-wk High
1,708.00
52-wk Low
1,380.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Donald Robert

57 2014 Chairman of the Board

Brian Cassin

48 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

George Rose

65 2014 Senior Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Lloyd Pitchford

45 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Kerry Williams

54 2014 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
