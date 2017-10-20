Edition:
Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)

EXXJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,740.33ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

140.33 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
14,600.00
Open
14,698.00
Day's High
15,096.00
Day's Low
14,628.00
Volume
1,702,376
Avg. Vol
1,736,853
52-wk High
15,178.00
52-wk Low
8,101.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dennadayalen Konar

63 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Mxolisi Mgojo

56 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Riaan Koppeschaar

46 2016 Finance Director, Executive Director

Sipho Nkosi

62 2016 Executive Director

Vanisha Balgobind

44 2016 Executive head - Human resources
Exxaro Resources Ltd News

