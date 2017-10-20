easyJet plc (EZJ.L)
EZJ.L on London Stock Exchange
1,313.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,313.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
18.00 (+1.39%)
18.00 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
1,295.00
1,295.00
Open
1,300.00
1,300.00
Day's High
1,322.00
1,322.00
Day's Low
1,296.00
1,296.00
Volume
1,632,273
1,632,273
Avg. Vol
2,817,252
2,817,252
52-wk High
1,444.00
1,444.00
52-wk Low
906.39
906.39
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Barton
|73
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dame Carolyn McCall
|56
|2010
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Charles Gurassa
|61
|2011
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Director
|
Andrew Findlay
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Christine Browne
|56
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer
- UPDATE 1-Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend
- Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO
- UPDATE 1-Air Berlin plane grounded in Iceland over unpaid charges
- Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday: Reports
- UPDATE 1-Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure