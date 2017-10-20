Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)
FAN.L on London Stock Exchange
208.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
208.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.12%)
-0.25 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
208.75
208.75
Open
209.50
209.50
Day's High
209.75
209.75
Day's Low
206.50
206.50
Volume
34,625
34,625
Avg. Vol
241,421
241,421
52-wk High
210.00
210.00
52-wk Low
141.20
141.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Peter Hill
|64
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman
|
Ronnie George
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Ian Dew
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Anscombe
|49
|2014
|Company Secretary
|
Adrian Barden
|63
|Independent Non-Executive Director