Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)

FBRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,450.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-106.00 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
10,556.00
Open
10,489.00
Day's High
10,625.00
Day's Low
10,392.00
Volume
454,135
Avg. Vol
271,174
52-wk High
16,464.00
52-wk Low
9,802.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Santie Botha

52 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Darren Hele

45 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Kelebogile Ntlha

34 2016 Group Financial Director, Executive Director

Norman Richards

62 2016 Group Commercial Executive

Ian Isdale

2016 Company Secretary
Famous Brands Ltd News

