Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC.TO)

FC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.58
Open
$12.55
Day's High
$12.65
Day's Low
$12.52
Volume
39,624
Avg. Vol
37,817
52-wk High
$14.47
52-wk Low
$12.14

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stanley Goldfarb

1999 Independent Chairman of the Board

Eli Dadouch

1999 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jonathan Mair

2003 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Director

Sandy Poklar

44 2013 Chief Operating Officer

Joseph Fried

1999 General Counsel, Secretary
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp News

