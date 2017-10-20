Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC.TO)
FC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$12.58
Open
$12.55
Day's High
$12.65
Day's Low
$12.52
Volume
39,624
Avg. Vol
37,817
52-wk High
$14.47
52-wk Low
$12.14
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Stanley Goldfarb
|1999
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Eli Dadouch
|1999
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jonathan Mair
|2003
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Director
|
Sandy Poklar
|44
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Joseph Fried
|1999
|General Counsel, Secretary
- BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment says has increased operating line of credit to $90 mln
- BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Q2 profit increased by about 7% to $5.8 mln
- BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation files preliminary base shelf prospectus
- BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports new independent director
- BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports $26.5 mln bought deal financing