First Capital Realty Inc (FCR.TO)
FCR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.08 (+0.40%)
$0.08 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
$20.14
$20.14
Open
$20.14
$20.14
Day's High
$20.50
$20.50
Day's Low
$20.05
$20.05
Volume
426,248
426,248
Avg. Vol
381,680
381,680
52-wk High
$21.99
$21.99
52-wk Low
$19.19
$19.19
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dori Segal
|55
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Adam Paul
|41
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Kay Brekken
|47
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Jordan Robins
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Gregory Menzies
|61
|2015
|Executive Vice President
- Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 billion in UK's ReAssure Jersey
- PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 21
- BRIEF-First Capital Realty Q2 FFO per share C$0.288
- BRIEF-First capital realty announces C$300 mln offering of series U senior unsecured debentures
- BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures