F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)
FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
184.90INR
19 Oct 2017
184.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.55 (+1.40%)
Rs2.55 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs182.35
Rs182.35
Open
Rs185.85
Rs185.85
Day's High
Rs185.85
Rs185.85
Day's Low
Rs183.50
Rs183.50
Volume
13,572
13,572
Avg. Vol
64,357
64,357
52-wk High
Rs244.00
Rs244.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.25
Rs163.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohan Chandavarkar
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Varsharani Katre
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nandan Chandavarkar
|Joint Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Ameya Chandavarkar
|2009
|Executive Director
|
Ashok Chandavarkar
|1987
|Executive Director