Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS)
FED.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
124.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.25 (-1.78%)
Prev Close
Rs126.45
Open
Rs126.40
Day's High
Rs126.40
Day's Low
Rs123.50
Volume
2,266,162
Avg. Vol
9,740,880
52-wk High
Rs127.65
52-wk Low
Rs61.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shyam Srinivasan
|53
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sampath D.
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager
|
Ashutosh Khajuria
|2016
|President - Treasury, Executive Director
|
Girish Ganapathy
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Surendran A.
|2015
|Additional General Manager and Head Retail Business