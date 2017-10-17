Fenerbahce Futbol AS (FENER.IS)
FENER.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
34.80TRY
17 Oct 2017
34.80TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.12TL (-0.34%)
-0.12TL (-0.34%)
Prev Close
34.92TL
34.92TL
Open
34.96TL
34.96TL
Day's High
35.06TL
35.06TL
Day's Low
34.80TL
34.80TL
Volume
92,102
92,102
Avg. Vol
250,884
250,884
52-wk High
40.94TL
40.94TL
52-wk Low
33.44TL
33.44TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aziz Yildirim
|62
|Chairman of the Board
|
Mahmut Uslu
|68
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Serdar Yildiz
|Financial Affairs Director
|
Engin Dumanli
|General Manager
|
Giuliano Terraneo
|2015
|Sport Director