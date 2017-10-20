Edition:
United States

Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)

FERG.L on London Stock Exchange

5,295.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

25.00 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
5,270.00
Open
5,300.00
Day's High
5,340.00
Day's Low
5,265.00
Volume
2,496,693
Avg. Vol
787,510
52-wk High
5,340.00
52-wk Low
4,139.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gareth Davis

2011 Chairman of the Board

John Martin

2016 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Mike Powell

49 2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Director

Kevin Murphy

2017 Chief Executive Officer - USA, Director

Simon Oakland

2016 Chief Executive Officer - Canada and Central Europe and Group Head of Corporate Development
Ferguson Plc News

