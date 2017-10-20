FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)
FGP.L on London Stock Exchange
108.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.30 (+0.28%)
0.30 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wolfhart Hauser
|67
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Timothy O'Toole
|62
|2012
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Matthew Gregory
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Dave Leach
|President, Greyhound
|
Dennis Maple
|President, First Student
