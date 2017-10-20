Fibria Celulose SA (FIBR3.SA)
FIBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
51.86BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 1.67 (+3.33%)
Prev Close
R$ 50.19
Open
R$ 50.51
Day's High
R$ 52.28
Day's Low
R$ 49.64
Volume
2,913,100
Avg. Vol
1,904,103
52-wk High
R$ 54.15
52-wk Low
R$ 22.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Luciano Duarte Penido
|69
|Chairman of the Board
|
Marcelo Strufaldi Castelli
|51
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Joao Carvalho de Miranda
|51
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti
|46
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Luiz Fernando Torres Pinto
|62
|2011
|Human & Organizational Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- Brazil's Fibria begins wood pulp production at Horizonte 2
- China Paper mulls $5 billion bid for Brazil's Eldorado: media
- China Paper mulls $5 bln bid for Brazil's Eldorado -media
- BRIEF-Brazil's Fibria says Eldorado buy would not require share issue
- Fibria sees healthy wood pulp demand, bullish on second half