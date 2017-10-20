Concentradora Fibra Hotelera Mexicana SA de CV (FIHO12.MX)
FIHO12.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
13.20MXN
20 Oct 2017
13.20MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.30%)
$-0.04 (-0.30%)
Prev Close
$13.24
$13.24
Open
$13.31
$13.31
Day's High
$13.48
$13.48
Day's Low
$13.20
$13.20
Volume
132,984
132,984
Avg. Vol
871,063
871,063
52-wk High
$15.90
$15.90
52-wk Low
$13.00
$13.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simon Galante Zaga
|Chairman of the Board
|
Eduardo Lopez Garcia
|47
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Edouard Boudrant
|35
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Guillermo Bravo
|33
|Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations
|
Claudia Lorena Garcia Nunez
|41
|General Counsel