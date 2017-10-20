Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)
FIHu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
17.98USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.15 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
$18.13
Open
$18.28
Day's High
$18.30
Day's Low
$17.95
Volume
20,162
Avg. Vol
62,922
52-wk High
$18.99
52-wk Low
$10.82
- BRIEF-Toronto Stock Exchange accepts Fairfax India notice to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares
- BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q2 net earnings $1.74 per diluted share
- India's GVK Power to sell 10 pct stake in Bengaluru airport to Fairfax India
- BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited
- BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05