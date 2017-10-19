Finolex Industries Ltd (FINX.NS)
FINX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
739.00INR
19 Oct 2017
739.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs22.95 (+3.21%)
Rs22.95 (+3.21%)
Prev Close
Rs716.05
Rs716.05
Open
Rs716.05
Rs716.05
Day's High
Rs756.05
Rs756.05
Day's Low
Rs716.05
Rs716.05
Volume
52,854
52,854
Avg. Vol
55,238
55,238
52-wk High
Rs756.05
Rs756.05
52-wk Low
Rs381.00
Rs381.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Prakash Chhabria
|52
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anil Whabi
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance, Whole-Time Director
|
Sanjay Math
|59
|2016
|Wholetime Director, Executive Director
|
Ritu Chhabria
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sanjay Asher
|71
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Director