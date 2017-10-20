Edition:
United States

Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA)

FLRY3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

31.30BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.60 (+1.95%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.70
Open
R$ 30.75
Day's High
R$ 31.39
Day's Low
R$ 30.48
Volume
1,391,000
Avg. Vol
1,701,907
52-wk High
R$ 32.27
52-wk Low
R$ 17.14

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marcos Bosi Ferraz

59 2015 Chairman of the Board

Carlos Alberto Iwata Marinelli

39 2014 Chief Executive Officer

Marcio Pinheiro Mendes

43 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Adolpho Cyruaco Nunes de Souza

47 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board, IR Contact Officer

Paulo Pedote

42 2012 Business Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Fleury SA News

