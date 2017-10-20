Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMEG.DE)
FMEG.DE on Xetra
82.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
82.87EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.29 (+0.35%)
€0.29 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
€82.58
€82.58
Open
€82.84
€82.84
Day's High
€83.07
€83.07
Day's Low
€82.29
€82.29
Volume
479,883
479,883
Avg. Vol
529,668
529,668
52-wk High
€89.22
€89.22
52-wk Low
€70.69
€70.69
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gerd Krick
|1998
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Rice Powell
|61
|2013
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Ben Lipps
|77
|2013
|Honorary Chairman
|
Dieter Schenk
|1996
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Michael Brosnan
|62
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board
- BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics to acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care
- BRIEF-Eurotech wins order from Fresenius Medical Care for IoT project
- Fresenius asks court to toss 10 suits from dialysis MDL
- BRIEF-NxStage Medical says if merger terminated, Fresenius Medical Care Holdings to pay termination fee of $100 mln- SEC Filing
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions