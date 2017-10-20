Edition:
United States

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMSAUBD.MX)

FMSAUBD.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

172.44MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.21 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
$172.23
Open
$173.14
Day's High
$174.34
Day's Low
$172.01
Volume
1,563,783
Avg. Vol
2,350,439
52-wk High
$184.10
52-wk Low
$150.11

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Fernandez Carbajal

63 2014 Executive Chairman of the Board

Carlos Salazar Lomelin

66 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Miguel Eduardo Padilla Silva

62 2016 Chief Financial and Strategic Development Officer

Hector Trevino Gutierrez

60 2016 Director of Finance and Administration of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Daniel Alberto Rodriguez Cofre

52 2016 Chief Executive Officer of FEMSA Comercio
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV News

