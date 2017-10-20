Fnac Darty SA (FNAC.PA)
FNAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
80.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
80.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.00 (+1.27%)
€1.00 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
€79.00
€79.00
Open
€80.91
€80.91
Day's High
€81.97
€81.97
Day's Low
€78.72
€78.72
Volume
116,698
116,698
Avg. Vol
32,225
32,225
52-wk High
€83.99
€83.99
52-wk Low
€55.00
€55.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alexandre Bompard
|44
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee
|
Patricia Barbizet
|62
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Matthieu Malige
|2011
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Management Committee
|
Katia Hersard
|2016
|Chairman - France Billet, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Eric Iooss
|49
|2016
|Director of Organization and Information Systems (DOSI), Member of the Executive Board
- France's Fnac Darty expects more synergies from merger in 2017
- BRIEF-Fnac Darty Q3 revenue at 1.79 billion euros, up 6 pct
- Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief
- UPDATE 2-Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief
- BRIEF-Fnac Darty to open second shop in Morocco on Nov 2