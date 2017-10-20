Edition:
Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO)

FNV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

100.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.07 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
$99.51
Open
$99.53
Day's High
$100.87
Day's Low
$99.53
Volume
370,721
Avg. Vol
446,142
52-wk High
$104.00
52-wk Low
$71.44

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre Lassonde

69 2007 Independent Chairman of the Board

David Harquail

60 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Sandip Rana

2010 Chief Financial Officer

Paul Brink

2008 Senior Vice President - Business Development

Jason O'Connell

Vice President - Oil & Gas
