Finolex Cables Ltd (FNXC.NS)
FNXC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
595.20INR
19 Oct 2017
595.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.30 (-0.38%)
Rs-2.30 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs597.50
Rs597.50
Open
Rs603.70
Rs603.70
Day's High
Rs603.70
Rs603.70
Day's Low
Rs594.45
Rs594.45
Volume
12,978
12,978
Avg. Vol
91,190
91,190
52-wk High
Rs612.00
Rs612.00
52-wk Low
Rs355.00
Rs355.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. D'Silva
|Company Secretary & President (Legal)
|
Mahesh Viswanathan
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Pralhad Chhabria
|2013
|Director
|
Shishir Lall
|58
|2017
|Additional Director
|
Sumit Shah
|2017
|Additional Director