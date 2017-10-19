Force Motors Ltd (FORC.BO)
FORC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
3,650.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Abhaykumar Firodia
|69
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Kishore Shah
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Prasan Firodia
|2009
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
P. Inamdar
|2015
|Additional Director
|
Sudhir Mehta
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts Sept domestic SCV, LCV sales of 1,202 units
- BRIEF-Force Motors enters non-binding term sheet with Rolls-Royce Power Systems Ag (R-RPS)
- BRIEF-India's Force Motors posts August total domestic sales of 2,443 units
- BRIEF-India's Force Motors June total domestic sales 2,221 units
- BRIEF-India's Force Motors May domestic total sales 1967 units