Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)

FOUG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

89.96EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.90 (+2.16%)
Prev Close
€88.06
Open
€88.50
Day's High
€89.98
Day's Low
€88.42
Volume
513,548
Avg. Vol
274,585
52-wk High
€89.98
52-wk Low
€60.08

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Benoit de Ruffray

51 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Energy Division

Max Roche

64 2015 Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Concessions

Jean-Francois Roverato

73 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board and Senior Director

Christian Cassayre

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee

Olivier Genis

2017 Chairman of the Construction Division, Member of the Executive Committee
Eiffage SA News

