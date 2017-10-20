Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPEG.DE)
FPEG.DE on Xetra
43.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
43.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.09 (-0.19%)
€-0.09 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
€43.66
€43.66
Open
€43.68
€43.68
Day's High
€44.00
€44.00
Day's Low
€43.44
€43.44
Volume
7,983
7,983
Avg. Vol
33,819
33,819
52-wk High
€44.80
€44.80
52-wk Low
€33.37
€33.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juergen Hambrecht
|71
|2011
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Stefan Fuchs
|49
|2004
|Chairman of the Executive Board
|
Erhard Schipporeit
|68
|2017
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dagmar Steinert
|52
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Lutz Lindemann
|56
|2009
|Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Executive Board