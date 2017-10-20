First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO)
FR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.83CAD
20 Oct 2017
8.83CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.06 (+0.68%)
$0.06 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
$8.77
$8.77
Open
$8.74
$8.74
Day's High
$8.86
$8.86
Day's Low
$8.67
$8.67
Volume
645,065
645,065
Avg. Vol
659,788
659,788
52-wk High
$14.36
$14.36
52-wk Low
$7.51
$7.51
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Douglas Penrose
|69
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Keith Neumeyer
|57
|2001
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Raymond Polman
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dustin Van Doorselaere
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Salvador Garcia
|2017
|Country Manager, Mexico
- BRIEF-FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0 MLN SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER
- Canada's First Majestic Silver says four workers die at Mexican mine
- Canada's First Majestic Silver says four workers die at Mexican mine
- BRIEF-First Majestic reports accident at La Encantada
- BRIEF-First Majestic Silver total production in Q2 of 2017 from its 6 operating silver mines reached 3.9 mln equivalent ounces of silver