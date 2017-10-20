Edition:
United States

Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

FRES.L on London Stock Exchange

1,367.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-51.00 (-3.60%)
Prev Close
1,418.00
Open
1,400.00
Day's High
1,427.00
Day's Low
1,365.00
Volume
1,396,890
Avg. Vol
1,027,857
52-wk High
1,864.00
52-wk Low
1,052.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Alberto Bailleres Gonzalez

85 2008 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Octavio Alvidrez

2014 Chief Executive Officer

Mario Arreguin Frade

Chief Financial Officer

Roberto Diaz

2013 Chief Operating Officer

David Giles

Vice President - Exploration
Fresnillo PLC News

