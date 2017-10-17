Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (FROTO.IS)
FROTO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
50.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
50.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.24TL (+0.48%)
0.24TL (+0.48%)
Prev Close
49.86TL
49.86TL
Open
49.86TL
49.86TL
Day's High
50.75TL
50.75TL
Day's Low
49.66TL
49.66TL
Volume
425,338
425,338
Avg. Vol
311,043
311,043
52-wk High
50.75TL
50.75TL
52-wk Low
27.42TL
27.42TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ali Koc
|50
|2013
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Rahmi Koc
|86
|2014
|Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Haydar Yenigun
|2011
|General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors
|
Lisa King
|2016
|Deputy General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors
|
James Farley
|54
|Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors