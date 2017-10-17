Edition:
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (FROTO.IS)

FROTO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

50.10TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.24TL (+0.48%)
Prev Close
49.86TL
Open
49.86TL
Day's High
50.75TL
Day's Low
49.66TL
Volume
425,338
Avg. Vol
311,043
52-wk High
50.75TL
52-wk Low
27.42TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ali Koc

50 2013 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Rahmi Koc

86 2014 Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors

Haydar Yenigun

2011 General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors

Lisa King

2016 Deputy General Manager, Member of the Board of Directors

James Farley

54 Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
