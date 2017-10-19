Future Retail Ltd (FRTL.NS)
FRTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
520.20INR
19 Oct 2017
520.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.60 (-0.88%)
Rs-4.60 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs524.80
Rs524.80
Open
Rs525.90
Rs525.90
Day's High
Rs527.00
Rs527.00
Day's Low
Rs516.95
Rs516.95
Volume
46,464
46,464
Avg. Vol
937,114
937,114
52-wk High
Rs592.00
Rs592.00
52-wk Low
Rs115.45
Rs115.45
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kishore Biyani
|56
|Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
C Toshniwal
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Rakesh Biyani
|45
|Joint Managing Director, Director
|
Virendra Samani
|2016
|Company Secretary
|
Rajan Mittal
|57
|2016
|Non-Executive Director