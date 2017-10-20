FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)
FSRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
5,319.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
5,319.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-76.00 (-1.41%)
-76.00 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
5,395.00
5,395.00
Open
5,436.00
5,436.00
Day's High
5,444.00
5,444.00
Day's Low
5,279.00
5,279.00
Volume
8,473,687
8,473,687
Avg. Vol
11,294,152
11,294,152
52-wk High
5,760.00
5,760.00
52-wk Low
4,325.00
4,325.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lauritz Dippenaar
|67
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Johannes Burger
|57
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Alan Pullinger
|50
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Hetash Kellan
|44
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Carnita Low
|2014
|Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal
- UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
- BRIEF-FirstRand confirms it approached Aldermore on possible offer
- British bank Aldermore in deal talks with South Africa's FirstRand
- BRIEF-Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer