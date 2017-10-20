TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)
FTI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
20.92EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Thierry Pilenko
|59
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Douglas Pferdehirt
|52
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Maryann Mannen
|54
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Richard Alabaster
|55
|2017
|President - Surface Technologies Business
|
Barry Glickman
|47
|2017
|President - Subsea Services Business
- BRIEF-TechnipFMC to buy Plexus’ exploration wellhead business
- BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for the Statoil Peregrino Phase II project in Brazil
- BRIEF-TechnipFMC announces share buyback programme
- BRIEF-TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program
- BRIEF-TechnipFMC - units enter new commercial paper dealer agreements