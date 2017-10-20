Edition:
United States

TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)

FTI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

20.92EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.44 (-2.06%)
Prev Close
€21.36
Open
€21.33
Day's High
€21.53
Day's Low
€20.80
Volume
3,192,966
Avg. Vol
1,574,861
52-wk High
€66.96
52-wk Low
€20.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Thierry Pilenko

59 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board

Douglas Pferdehirt

52 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Maryann Mannen

54 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Richard Alabaster

55 2017 President - Surface Technologies Business

Barry Glickman

47 2017 President - Subsea Services Business
» More People

TechnipFMC PLC News

» More FTI.PA News