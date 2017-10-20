Fortis Inc (FTS.TO)
FTS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
46.81CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Douglas Haughey
|60
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Barry Perry
|52
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Karl Smith
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
|
Nora Duke
|54
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Corporate Services, Chief Human Resource Officer
|
James Laurito
|59
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Business Development
- BRIEF-Fortis provides new five-year outlook and announces 6.25 pct quarterly dividend increase
- BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 6th series bonds to 1,085 won/share
- BRIEF-Fortis issues 11th series convertible bonds worth 500.0 mln won
- BRIEF-Fortis Inc announces termination of consumer share purchase plan
- BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 8th series bonds to 1,145 won/share