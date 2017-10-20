Edition:
Finning International Inc (FTT.TO)

30.49CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
$30.41
Open
$30.45
Day's High
$30.55
Day's Low
$30.33
Volume
727,074
Avg. Vol
419,914
52-wk High
$30.80
52-wk Low
$23.54

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Douglas Whitehead

70 2017 Chairman of the Board

L. Scott Thomson

47 2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Steven Nielsen

60 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Marcello Marchese

51 2012 President, Finning South America

Juan Villegas

61 2013 Chief Operating Officer, President, Finning Canada
Finning International Inc News

