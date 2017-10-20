Edition:
United States

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV (FUNO11.MX)

FUNO11.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

30.53MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
$30.58
Open
$30.12
Day's High
$30.81
Day's Low
$30.12
Volume
11,962,851
Avg. Vol
7,155,530
52-wk High
$36.75
52-wk Low
$27.62

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Moises El-Mann Arazi

62 2016 Chairman of the Board

Andre El-Mann Arazi

52 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Gonzalo Pedro Robina Ibarra

54 2012 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Isidoro Attie Laniado

47 2011 Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy, Director

Gerardo Vargas Ateca

59 2014 Vice President - Finance
» More People

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV News

» More FUNO11.MX News