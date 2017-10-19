Edition:
Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)

FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

49.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs49.10
Open
Rs50.40
Day's High
Rs50.60
Day's Low
Rs49.10
Volume
345,969
Avg. Vol
2,223,715
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Vijay Chopra

71 2016 Chairman of the Board

Kishore Biyani

56 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board

Dinesh Maheshwari

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Deepak Tanna

2009 Company Secretary, Compliance Officer

Vijay Biyani

51 2016 Managing Director
Future Enterprises Ltd News

