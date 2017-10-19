Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)
FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
49.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+1.32%)
Rs0.65 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs49.10
Open
Rs50.40
Day's High
Rs50.60
Day's Low
Rs49.10
Volume
345,969
Avg. Vol
2,223,715
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vijay Chopra
|71
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Kishore Biyani
|56
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Dinesh Maheshwari
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Deepak Tanna
|2009
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Vijay Biyani
|51
|2016
|Managing Director
- BRIEF-Future Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Future Retail seeks shareholders' nod for issue of shares worth up to 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Future Retail executes term sheet to acquire Hypercity Retail (India)
- BRIEF-Future Enterprises approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's Future Retail gets shareholders' nod for scheme of arrangement