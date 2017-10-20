Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)
G.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
16.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.03 (-0.18%)
$-0.03 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$16.57
$16.57
Open
$16.65
$16.65
Day's High
$16.65
$16.65
Day's Low
$16.51
$16.51
Volume
996,349
996,349
Avg. Vol
2,121,273
2,121,273
52-wk High
$23.35
$23.35
52-wk Low
$15.56
$15.56
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Telfer
|70
|2006
|Chairman of the Board
|
David Garofalo
|51
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Beverley Briscoe
|62
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director
|
Todd White
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Charlene Ripley
|2013
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel
- Mexico gold mine blockade ended without output hit - Goldcorp
- Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico
- Protesters block Goldcorp's top Peñasquito mine in Mexico
- BRIEF-Colorado announces strategic investment by Goldcorp
- BRIEF-Exeter Resource Corp announces shareholder approval of arrangement with Goldcorp