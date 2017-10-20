Edition:
Goldcorp Inc (G.TO)

G.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.54CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.18%)
Prev Close
$16.57
Open
$16.65
Day's High
$16.65
Day's Low
$16.51
Volume
996,349
Avg. Vol
2,121,273
52-wk High
$23.35
52-wk Low
$15.56

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Telfer

70 2006 Chairman of the Board

David Garofalo

51 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Beverley Briscoe

62 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director

Todd White

2017 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President

Charlene Ripley

2013 Executive Vice President, General Counsel
